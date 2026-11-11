Google unveils Gemini Robotics 2.5, demonstrates 96% factory sorting success
Google just dropped Gemini Robotics 2.5, a new AI model that seriously upgrades what robots can do.
Working with Apptronik and Mercedes-Benz, Google showed off robots in car factories sorting parts with an impressive 96% success rate, a big leap for robot precision and reliability.
Gemini Robotics 2.5 real-time hazard-detection ASIMOV-Jailbreak
Gemini Robotics 2.5 isn't just faster (up to 30%) and more accurate (up to a 100% higher success rate across different tasks); it's also safer around people, thanks to real-time hazard detection that can identify hazards and people nearby and adjust robot movements in real time, improving safe task completion around people by 43% and around obstacles by 33%.
Plus, Google introduced ASIMOV-Jailbreak, an open-source benchmark that checks if robots can resist unsafe commands, making sure these smarter bots stay safe for everyone at work or beyond.