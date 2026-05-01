Google unveils Gemini Spark assistant built on Gemini 3.5 flash
Technology
At Google I/O 2026, Google introduced Gemini Spark, its latest AI assistant powered by the Gemini 3.5 Flash model.
This tool can handle complex tasks on multiple devices and is designed to check with you before taking major actions.
In demos, it wrote emails by pulling context from your docs and chats to match your vibe, managed event RSVPs and lists, set recurring tasks or triggers, and even built workflows using meeting notes.
Gemini Spark rollout, integrations, pricing
Gemini Spark rolls out first to "trusted testers" this week; a beta lands next week for Google AI Ultra subscribers.
It works with apps like Canva, OpenTable, and Instacart and can create mini-assistants for specific jobs.
Pricing starts at $100 a month for the new tier or $200 a month for premium access.