Google unveils Gemini Spark assistant built on Gemini 3.5 flash Technology May 20, 2026

At Google I/O 2026, Google introduced Gemini Spark, its latest AI assistant powered by the Gemini 3.5 Flash model.

This tool can handle complex tasks on multiple devices and is designed to check with you before taking major actions.

In demos, it wrote emails by pulling context from your docs and chats to match your vibe, managed event RSVPs and lists, set recurring tasks or triggers, and even built workflows using meeting notes.