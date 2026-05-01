Google unveils Gemini Spark at I/O 2026 to organize tasks

Creates actionable briefs from prompts

Gemini Spark helps teams stay on top of things, like spotting new subscription fees in credit card statements, keeping an eye on school deadlines via email, or turning meetings into neat reports and follow-ups.

You just tell it your goal; it creates actionable briefs while integrated tools or systems handle the execution.

Looking ahead, Google wants to make Gemini Spark even more flexible by letting third-party apps plug in through something called Model Context Protocol (MCP).