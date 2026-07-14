Google unveils Gemma 4 E2B for Pixel 10 lineup

Google just introduced Gemma 4 E2B, a new AI model built for the Pixel 10 lineup.

It's designed to run smoothly on the latest Tensor G5 chip and works across Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold devices.

Gemma 4 is set to power Gemini Nano 4 soon, so expect even more upgrades.