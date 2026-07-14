Google unveils Gemma 4 E2B for Pixel 10 lineup
Technology
Google just introduced Gemma 4 E2B, a new AI model built for the Pixel 10 lineup.
It's designed to run smoothly on the latest Tensor G5 chip and works across Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold devices.
Gemma 4 is set to power Gemini Nano 4 soon, so expect even more upgrades.
Gemma 4 supports offline AI tasks
Gemma 4 lets you chat with AI and recognize images completely offline, no internet needed.
You can transcribe lectures or notes privately, and use voice or text commands to control phone features like maps or Wi-Fi.
Google also showed off how it can create local shopping maps or diagnose car issues instantly, all while keeping your data private and convenient.