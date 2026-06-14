Google unveils Googlebook with Gemini AI blending Android and ChromeOS Technology Jun 14, 2026

Google just dropped the Googlebook, a new kind of laptop powered by Gemini AI, designed to blend Android and ChromeOS, so you can use phone apps and files right on your laptop.

Features like the "Magic Pointer" offer smart suggestions, aiming to make work and play smoother.

While Googlebook hopes to take on Windows PCs and Apple devices, experts think India's price-conscious crowd might be tough to win over.