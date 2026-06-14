Google unveils Googlebook with Gemini AI blending Android and ChromeOS
Google just dropped the Googlebook, a new kind of laptop powered by Gemini AI, designed to blend Android and ChromeOS, so you can use phone apps and files right on your laptop.
Features like the "Magic Pointer" offer smart suggestions, aiming to make work and play smoother.
While Googlebook hopes to take on Windows PCs and Apple devices, experts think India's price-conscious crowd might be tough to win over.
Analysts see Googlebook appealing to enterprises
With a starting price above ₹60,000, Googlebook is aimed at students, creators, and professionals who want cutting-edge productivity tools.
Its deep Android integration could appeal in India, where most phones run Android.
Still, since buyers here care more about price and performance than brand or ecosystem perks, analysts expect early interest mostly from enterprises and premium users, not the masses just yet.