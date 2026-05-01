Google unveils Pics AI tool in Workspace via text prompts
Technology
Google just dropped Pics at its I/O event, an AI-powered app in Workspace that lets anyone create visuals like social posts, invites, and marketing materials just by typing what they want.
The big idea? Make design easy even if you're not a designer.
Pics coming to Google AI Ultra
Pics is taking on Canva and Anthropic's Claude Design, aiming to make visual creation faster and smarter.
It's powered by Gemini for easy editing: just click or comment to tweak any element without starting over.
Nano Banana 2 ensures crisp visuals and text, plus seamless sharing with your team.
Expect Pics for Google AI Ultra subscribers later this summer.