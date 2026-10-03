Google unveils Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Watch 5, Pixel Tag
Technology
Google unveiled its new Pixel 11 series, featuring the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 5, and Pixel Tag.
The phones now have a cool LED light on the camera bar on the Pixel Pro models that changes colors for calls and upgraded hardware.
The Pixel Watch 5 brings health features like blood pressure tracking, while the Pixel Tag aims to rival Apple's AirTag with super-accurate Bluetooth tracking.
Pixel 11 starts $899, 256GB base
The Pixel 11 starts at $899 and now comes with a bigger base storage of 256GB (no more cramped 128GB option).
The Pro Fold supports wireless charging.
The new Watch is faster (20% performance boost) with better GPS accuracy.
If you're into smart trackers, the $29 Pixel Tag promises improved location finding.
Preorders are open: $1,899 for the Pro Fold.