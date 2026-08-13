Google unveils Pixel Tag item tracker with ultra-wideband precision
Technology
At the Made by Google event on August 12, 2026, Google revealed Pixel Tag, its first item tracker.
Designed for finding things like keys and bags, it uses Ultra-Wideband technology and the Find Hub app for super-precise tracking.
If your item's out of range, Pixel Tag connects through a huge network of Android devices, keeping your data safe with end-to-end encryption.
Pixel Tag India price ₹3,799 ₹12,900
Pixel Tag is lightweight (just 11.8gm), water- and dust-resistant (IP67), and runs on a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year.
You can share Pixel Tag with up to 10 people.
In India, it'll cost ₹3,799 for one or ₹12,900 for a four-pack, and hit stores in November 2026.