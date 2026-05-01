Google unveils Rambler AI voice dictation for Gboard at I/O
Google just announced Rambler, an AI-powered voice dictation tool for Gboard, announced today at the Android Show: I/O Edition 2026.
Rambler lets you switch languages mid-sentence without missing a beat, cleans up filler words like "um" and "ah," and even catches your corrections as you speak.
It works across all your apps, making voice typing a lot smoother.
Google says Rambler stores no recordings
Google says Rambler doesn't store your voice recordings: it only uses audio to transcribe what you say.
With Gboard being the default keyboard on most Android phones, this could shake things up for standalone dictation apps like Wispr Flow and Typeless.
Rambler is coming first to Pixel and Galaxy phones this summer.
Ben Greenwood from Google highlighted its focus on keeping things secure by blending on-device smarts with cloud processing.