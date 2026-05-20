Google unveils redesigned Android Auto music interfaces for safer driving

Developer beta opens for music interfaces

The update brings cool features like bigger headers, spotlight sections for quick picks, chip shortcuts for easy navigation, and adaptive mini-players so you can manage playback smoothly.

There will also be new progress bars and grid layouts to make browsing tunes less of a hassle.

Developers can jump into a beta program now to try these changes early.

Google says it is all about making your in-car music experience more fun and user-friendly.