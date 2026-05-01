Google unveils revamped Android Auto for curved and circular dashboards

Full bleed UI and 4K YouTube

The update brings a "full bleed" design so apps like Maps fill up those funky screens with 3D buildings and lifelike terrain.

When parked, you can stream YouTube in 4K with Dolby Atmos.

There are also new widgets for smart home controls and sports scores, plus Gemini AI voice commands for quick shortcuts.

Personalization gets a boost too: you can inherit wallpaper-based color palettes and themes from your phone thanks to Google's Material Three Expressive design language.