Google unveils revamped Android Auto for curved and circular dashboards
At I/O 2026, Google showed off a totally revamped Android Auto that works with all sorts of screen shapes: think curved, panoramic, and even circular dashboards.
Patrick Brady from Google pointed out cool examples like Lucid Air's curved display and BMW Neue Klasse's trapezoidal setup, making it clear Android Auto is ready for whatever the future of car interiors throws at us.
Full bleed UI and 4K YouTube
The update brings a "full bleed" design so apps like Maps fill up those funky screens with 3D buildings and lifelike terrain.
When parked, you can stream YouTube in 4K with Dolby Atmos.
There are also new widgets for smart home controls and sports scores, plus Gemini AI voice commands for quick shortcuts.
Personalization gets a boost too: you can inherit wallpaper-based color palettes and themes from your phone thanks to Google's Material Three Expressive design language.