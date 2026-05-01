Google unveils Workspace AI updates including Docs, Keep and Pics

Keep gets Gemini AI voice transcription

Keep will let you speak your notes: Gemini AI turns your voice into organized text and even splits up different topics automatically.

You can tweak your notes before saving them, with the feature rolling out in the US this summer for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Docs Live is getting smarter too; it helps structure your writing by pulling info from Gmail, Drive, or the web.

And if you're into graphics, Google Pics lets you edit images with object-level tweaks and text translation right inside Workspace apps like Slides or Drive.

It's launching as a standalone web app this summer for U.S.-based Ultra subscribers.