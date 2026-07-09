Google unveils YouTube BrandStack and AI ad tools in India
Google just dropped a bunch of fresh AI-powered advertising tools at its Google Marketing Live India 2026 event, all designed to help Indian businesses connect with customers more easily.
The big highlight is YouTube BrandStack, a homegrown platform that brings campaign planning, buying, and performance tracking together in one place, making it easier for brands to hit their goals.
Axis Max Life records BrandStack gains
Axis Max Life Insurance gave YouTube BrandStack a spin during cricket season and saw brand searches jump 18.4% and capture 23% quality leads.
Google also rolled out features like Business Agent for Leads (which uses AI to qualify leads in real time), plus upgrades to Asset Studio so marketers can create custom text, images, or videos just by describing what they want.
All these updates are about making digital marketing faster and more effective for Indian brands.