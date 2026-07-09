Google unveils YouTube BrandStack and AI ad tools in India

Axis Max Life records BrandStack gains

Axis Max Life Insurance gave YouTube BrandStack a spin during cricket season and saw brand searches jump 18.4% and capture 23% quality leads.

Google also rolled out features like Business Agent for Leads (which uses AI to qualify leads in real time), plus upgrades to Asset Studio so marketers can create custom text, images, or videos just by describing what they want.

All these updates are about making digital marketing faster and more effective for Indian brands.