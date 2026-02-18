Google updates AI Overviews to highlight website links
What's the story
Google has announced a major update to its AI-powered features in Search, making links more prominent. Robby Stein, VP of Google Search, revealed the change on Tuesday. The update will show a list of links in a pop-up when users hover over sources in AI Overviews and AI Mode on desktop. Each link will be accompanied by a description and images for better user experience.
User experience
More descriptive and prominent link icons
The updated design will also feature "more descriptive and prominent link icons" in Google's AI responses on both desktop and mobile. Stein said their testing indicates this new user interface (UI) is more engaging, making it easier for users to access quality content across the web. The move comes as part of Google's continued efforts to improve its AI search features amid concerns over their impact on traffic to news publishers and other websites.
Regulatory challenges
European Commission is investigating Google's AI search features
The European Commission is also investigating Google's AI search features, looking into potential competition law violations. The investigation centers on whether Google used content from digital publishers in its AI responses without "appropriate compensation." In response to these concerns, Google has said it is "exploring" the option for publishers to opt out of appearing in its AI search features.