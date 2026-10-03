Google updates AI overviews with expert advice and source links
Google has rolled out new updates to its AI Overviews, aiming to make your searches clearer and more useful.
Now, when you look something up, you'll see an "Expert Advice" section featuring real comments from forums and social media, plus links if you want the full conversation.
The idea is to give you richer info and direct access to original sources without digging around.
Google adds subscription and preview links
You'll also spot direct links in summaries so it's simpler to check where info comes from.
There are quick links for news subscriptions, suggestions for other websites if you want a deeper dive, and even a preview option so you can peek at a site before clicking through.
Overall, these tweaks are meant to make searching smoother and help you get straight to what matters most.