Google updates Android June 2026 with smarter autofill across devices
Google just dropped its June 2026 updates for Android, bringing smarter Autofill with a new machine-learning model and better app-blocking for supervised accounts.
The upgrades reach not just phones, but also Wear OS watches, Android Auto, TVs, and PCs, so everyone gets a boost.
Play Store adds trusted review badge
The Play Store now highlights trusted reviews with a new badge, lets you try experimental features in Play Labs, and makes parental controls simpler with PINs.
Sharing is more seamless too: Quick Share shows contact details when you receive a contact card, plus you can manage WhatsApp backups right from your device settings.
Google Password Manager supports credential exchange
You can now transfer passwords and passkeys smoothly between Google Password Manager and third-party password managers using the Credential Exchange standard.
All these changes aim to make your device safer, faster, and easier to use, whether you're a casual user or a developer.