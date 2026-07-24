Google updates Chrome for Android to make notification prompts subtle
Technology
Google is updating Chrome for Android (starting with version 155) to make notification prompts way less disruptive.
Instead of those pop-up boxes, you'll now see a subtle prompt that disappears if you ignore it.
The idea is to only ask for notifications when it actually makes sense, like after you place an order and want shipping updates.
Chrome nudges developers, adds notification controls
Developers are being nudged to request notifications at the right moment, such as news sites asking after you've read a few articles.
Plus, there's a new option in Chrome's Site Controls menu so you can manage or subscribe to notifications whenever you want, even if you missed the first prompt.