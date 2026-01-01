Google updates Find Hub to track tags and headphones
Technology
Google just made it easier to keep tabs on your stuff: Find Hub can now track tags and headphones, not just phones, tablets, watches, or audio devices.
Announced today, this update follows handy features like airline luggage tracking and Find Hub integration with Messages.
Now you can even find things like Pixel Buds Pro 2 straight from your laptop.
Find Hub website adds device controls
The updated website lets you ring trackers, mark items as lost, and rename or remove devices, all in one place.
The desktop version has a fresh Material 3 look, while the mobile view feels familiar if you've used the app before.
There's also a new "People" tab to help manage everything more easily from a single platform.