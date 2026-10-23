Google updates Fitbit wearables to auto-detect more than 100 activities

The upgraded system uses your exercise history and (if you're cool with it) location data to make activity logging even more accurate.

Plus, Fitbit Air users with a Google Health Premium subscription, there's a new Health Guardian feature that tracks long-term trends like blood pressure and sends monthly reports.

And with the latest Google Health app update, you get better customization options and even smoother syncing with Apple Health, all designed to help you keep tabs on your wellness (just remember: it's not meant to replace real medical advice).