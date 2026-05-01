Google updates Gemini AI with daily brief learning from feedback Technology May 20, 2026

Google just dropped some fresh updates to its Gemini AI, making it easier to stay organized and get things done.

The standout is Daily Brief: think of it as your personal assistant that pulls together important emails, calendar events, and handy suggestions every morning. It even gets better over time by learning from your feedback.

Right now, it's available for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the US.