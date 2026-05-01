Google updates Gemini AI with daily brief learning from feedback
Google just dropped some fresh updates to its Gemini AI, making it easier to stay organized and get things done.
The standout is Daily Brief: think of it as your personal assistant that pulls together important emails, calendar events, and handy suggestions every morning. It even gets better over time by learning from your feedback.
Right now, it's available for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the US.
Gemini introduces Spark Rambler Halo
If you're on macOS, Gemini Spark will soon help automate tasks with your local files, coming later this summer.
There's also Rambler: just talk and let Gemini turn your voice into a clean draft (no awkward pauses or filler words).
Android users can look forward to Android Halo later this year; it'll pop up live AI updates at the top of your screen without interrupting what you're doing.
More advanced features are teased for devices running Gemini Intelligence: expect news around the Pixel 11 launch.