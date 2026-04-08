Google updates Gemini and Gemini Live with Android interface redesign
Technology
Google just rolled out a major redesign for Gemini and Gemini Live on Android.
The new interface is cleaner, merging Tools and attachments into one spot, and makes "Ask Gemini" larger.
Now, you can easily reach Photos, Camera, Files, Drive, Notebooks, and even try creative options like making images or videos, all from a handy bottom sheet.
Google app 17.3 beta adds waveform
There is a central waveform with easy access to screen sharing and exit options, plus a captions button up top.
These updates are currently in beta (version 17.3 of the Google app), so if you are not seeing them yet, hang tight. They are currently in beta.