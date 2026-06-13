Google updates Gemini Mac app with cleaner icon, library facelift

Gemini settings add sidebar and shortcut

The Settings menu now uses a sidebar with sections like Appearance, Shortcuts, and Gemini's Voice, so finding what you need is simpler.

There's also a cool new shortcut: hit both Command keys to attach the active window to your chat.

And if you're waiting for bigger changes, Google says an even bigger redesign (with features like Gemini Spark and smarter voice tools) is coming later this summer.