Google updates Gemini Mac app with cleaner icon, library facelift
Technology
Google just dropped an update for the Gemini app on Mac, giving it a cleaner icon to match its mobile versions and tweaking some interface buttons for easier navigation.
The Library icon in the sidebar also got a facelift, making things feel a bit more polished overall.
Gemini settings add sidebar and shortcut
The Settings menu now uses a sidebar with sections like Appearance, Shortcuts, and Gemini's Voice, so finding what you need is simpler.
There's also a cool new shortcut: hit both Command keys to attach the active window to your chat.
And if you're waiting for bigger changes, Google says an even bigger redesign (with features like Gemini Spark and smarter voice tools) is coming later this summer.