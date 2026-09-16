Google updates Gemini notebook with audio recorder and voice chat
Google is rolling out some handy updates to its Gemini Notebook, all aimed at making studying a bit easier and more accessible.
An audio recorder will arrive on Android and iOS apps next week, and voice chat is rolling out on mobile to Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 and above, with Gemini in nearly 100 languages.
Plus, Short Video Overviews are expanding to over 80 languages, so there's a lot more support no matter how you like to learn.
Google offers free year to students
The new features include an audio recorder for lectures or quick notes (on both Android and iOS), interactive quizzes like multiple-choice and short answers, and that voice chat option (currently for Google AI Ultra users 18 and older, but coming soon to others).
Also, if you're a college student in the US you get Google AI Pro free for a year, and eligible students in more than 140 markets outside the US can get Google AI Plus free for one year.
Looks like Google's trying to make studying less of a hassle for everyone.