Google updates Gemini notebook with audio recorder and voice chat

Google is rolling out some handy updates to its Gemini Notebook, all aimed at making studying a bit easier and more accessible.

An audio recorder will arrive on Android and iOS apps next week, and voice chat is rolling out on mobile to Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 and above, with Gemini in nearly 100 languages.

Plus, Short Video Overviews are expanding to over 80 languages, so there's a lot more support no matter how you like to learn.