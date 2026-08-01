Google updates Gemini on Android with blurred background interface

The redesign has already shown up on phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro XL, so it's not just for Pixel users.

Along with the blur, you'll notice thinner icons, a revamped plus menu, Dynamic Color support, and now Gemini Live chats stay in the same overlay instead of popping open a new screen.

There's no manual way to turn this on yet, it's rolling out server-side, so you'll just have to wait until it hits your device.