Google updates Gemini on Android with blurred background interface
Technology
Google is giving its Gemini assistant on Android a fresh look, rolling out a new interface with a blurred background effect.
This update helps Gemini stand out from whatever app or screen you're using, but still lets you see what's underneath (pretty handy if you're multitasking).
Gemini adds dynamic color, overlay chats
The redesign has already shown up on phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro XL, so it's not just for Pixel users.
Along with the blur, you'll notice thinner icons, a revamped plus menu, Dynamic Color support, and now Gemini Live chats stay in the same overlay instead of popping open a new screen.
There's no manual way to turn this on yet, it's rolling out server-side, so you'll just have to wait until it hits your device.