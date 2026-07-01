Google updates Gemini Spark on Mac with local file automation

Gemini Spark 1.80.15.516 adds Spark tab

The latest version (1.80.15.516) brings a handy "Spark" tab to manage connected folders, so you can sort PDFs or turn invoices into spreadsheets automatically, and even schedule when it happens.

There are smarter settings too: your Mac stays awake during tasks, and you'll get backup alerts by default. Plus, a new Usage limits page helps you keep tabs on activity inside the app.

Looking ahead, Google says remote access is coming soon, meaning you'll be able to handle files from your phone or web even if you're not at your desk (with a $99+-a-month AI Ultra subscription).