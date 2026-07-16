Google updates Gemini Spark to edit Docs spreadsheets and slides
Google is rolling out a big update for its AI assistant, Gemini Spark, making it easier to edit and polish your Docs, spreadsheets, and slides, whether you're working solo or with friends.
You can now add images right inside documents and presentations, read comments more smoothly, and use the Canvas panel for detailed edits.
Gemini Spark now over 50% faster
Gemini Spark is now over 50% faster at handling tasks thanks to new algorithms that juggle multiple data sources at once.
Notifications are less annoying too; if you're already working in that task's thread in the Gemini web app, you won't get unnecessary mobile alerts.
The new features are rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers wherever Gemini Apps are supported, except in the European Economic Area, Nigeria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Google's Josh Woodward also hinted that an access update is coming soon for AI Pro users, so stay tuned!