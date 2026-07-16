Google updates Gemini Spark to edit Docs spreadsheets and slides

Gemini Spark is now over 50% faster at handling tasks thanks to new algorithms that juggle multiple data sources at once.

Notifications are less annoying too; if you're already working in that task's thread in the Gemini web app, you won't get unnecessary mobile alerts.

The new features are rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers wherever Gemini Apps are supported, except in the European Economic Area, Nigeria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Google's Josh Woodward also hinted that an access update is coming soon for AI Pro users, so stay tuned!