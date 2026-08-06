Google updates Home app and Gemini for Home with AI
Technology
Google just dropped a big update for the Google Home app and Gemini for Home, making things way more interactive.
Now you can use AI to create your own stories with voice commands, connect more security cameras from brands like Eufy and Wyze, and get smarter tools to manage camera support, alarms and timers, automations, smart locks, and speaker reliability, all in one place.
Gemini introduces interactive storytime
Gemini's new Interactive Storytime lets you switch up storylines or add your own twist just by talking.
The app also makes alarms easier to set with natural language.
Plus, if you have a bunch of different cameras at home, you can now view all your feeds together, and subscribers to Home Premium Advanced even get AI-generated summaries of camera events.