Google updates Messages app with smoother iPhone chats and reactions
Google is giving its Messages app a fresh upgrade, making chats smoother and more fun, especially if you're texting friends on iPhone.
Expect easier sharing, better reactions, and a few smart tweaks rolling out soon.
Google Messages beta adds grid customization
The latest beta lets you customize your attachments grid and copy just part of a message with a simple long press.
Soon, Android-to-iPhone chats will support inline replies and emoji reactions to photos.
Google Account sign-ins are replacing QR codes for web access, and now you can drop notes straight into chats with Google Keep integration, which is still rolling out in Google Messages.
Plus, if you're in the US using Samsung's old Messages app on Android 14 or higher, you'll be switched to Google Messages, with new chat themes for extra customization.