Google updates Messages app with smoother iPhone chats and reactions

The latest beta lets you customize your attachments grid and copy just part of a message with a simple long press.

Soon, Android-to-iPhone chats will support inline replies and emoji reactions to photos.

Google Account sign-ins are replacing QR codes for web access, and now you can drop notes straight into chats with Google Keep integration, which is still rolling out in Google Messages.

Plus, if you're in the US using Samsung's old Messages app on Android 14 or higher, you'll be switched to Google Messages, with new chat themes for extra customization.