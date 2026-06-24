Google updates Nest cameras to recognize people without visible faces
Technology
Google just rolled out a big update for its Nest cameras, making them way better at recognizing people.
Now, the Familiar Faces feature doesn't just rely on facial recognition: it can spot you by your clothes or body size, even if your face isn't visible.
Plus, it keeps its database fresh with new photos of household members, so mix-ups are less likely.
Nest detects sounds, Home app updates
The latest Nest cameras can also detect specific sounds like alarms, footsteps, or barking dogs (even if they're off-screen), which adds more detail to activity summaries.
On top of that, the Google Home app (now at version 4.20) brings System Health alerts for Nest thermostats and expands support for Matter-compatible smart switches, making your smart home setup smoother than ever.