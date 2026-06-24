Google updates Nest cameras to recognize people without visible faces Technology Jun 24, 2026

Google just rolled out a big update for its Nest cameras, making them way better at recognizing people.

Now, the Familiar Faces feature doesn't just rely on facial recognition: it can spot you by your clothes or body size, even if your face isn't visible.

Plus, it keeps its database fresh with new photos of household members, so mix-ups are less likely.