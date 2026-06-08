Google updates NotebookLM June 8 with Gemini 3.5 antigravity tools

NotebookLM improves research for AI Ultra

NotebookLM's performance has jumped; it's now hitting nearly 70% success with huge docs and over 78% win rate in web research.

You can download your results as PNGs, PDFs, DOCX files, CSVs, or PPTX slides for custom visuals or reports.

The new chat helps build source libraries and find content in different languages.

Right now it's available to Google AI Ultra and Workspace business customers with AI Ultra access, with expansion to other tiers over time.