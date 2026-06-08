Google updates NotebookLM June 8 with Gemini 3.5 antigravity tools
Google just dropped a big update for NotebookLM on June 8, 2026, making research way smarter and more flexible.
The new Gemini 3.5 model and Antigravity coding tools boost accuracy and let you run code securely in the cloud.
With more than 100 curated software skills now, NotebookLM is set up for deeper analysis and easier source checking.
NotebookLM improves research for AI Ultra
NotebookLM's performance has jumped; it's now hitting nearly 70% success with huge docs and over 78% win rate in web research.
You can download your results as PNGs, PDFs, DOCX files, CSVs, or PPTX slides for custom visuals or reports.
The new chat helps build source libraries and find content in different languages.
Right now it's available to Google AI Ultra and Workspace business customers with AI Ultra access, with expansion to other tiers over time.