Google updates NotebookLM to automatically find and organize web sources

NotebookLM creates PDFs spreadsheets charts images

Powered by Gemini 3.5 and Antigravity models, the upgraded NotebookLM can create PDFs, spreadsheets, charts, presentations, and even images.

Each notebook gets its own secure cloud computer that quietly handles tasks in the background.

For now, some of the new capabilities are available to Google AI Ultra and Workspace users, but Google says more people will get access soon.

If you're working on big research projects or just need help organizing info fast, this update could save you tons of time.