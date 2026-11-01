Google updates Phone app icon for Android beta testers
Technology
Google just updated its Phone app icon for beta testers, giving it a lighter, more modern vibe.
The new design features a bigger handset and smoother gradients, dropping the old dark blue for something that pops and matches other Google apps on Android.
Phone app beta via Play Store
Right now, only beta testers get to see the revamped icon and cleaner visuals: no changes to how the app works, just a sleeker style.
If you want in early, head to the Google Play Store listing for the Phone app and join the beta program. You'll get first dibs on this update.