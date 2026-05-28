Google updates Pixel Buds app on Android with gradient icon
Google just refreshed its Pixel Buds app for Android, giving it a sleek new gradient icon and a modern look that matches other Google apps.
The old sound wave logo is out, replaced by an open earbuds case in blue and purple, making the whole experience feel more connected to the Google vibe.
Google introduces Pixel Buds landing page
If you own multiple pairs of Pixel Buds, there's now a new landing page where you can see all your devices at once, each shown with its own matching gradient background for quick spotting.
Google calls this update a "Our users wanted a dedicated, personal entry point for a true Pixel Buds experience—and this is it."
Google calls this update a "dedicated, personal entry point" for managing your buds.
The rollout has started on the Play Store but isn't everywhere yet, so keep an eye out!