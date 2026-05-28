Google updates Pixel Buds app on Android with gradient icon

Google introduces Pixel Buds landing page

If you own multiple pairs of Pixel Buds, there's now a new landing page where you can see all your devices at once, each shown with its own matching gradient background for quick spotting.

Google calls this update a "Our users wanted a dedicated, personal entry point for a true Pixel Buds experience—and this is it."

Google calls this update a "dedicated, personal entry point" for managing your buds.

The rollout has started on the Play Store but isn't everywhere yet, so keep an eye out!