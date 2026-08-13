Google updates Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Gemini voice controls
Google announced a new software update for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, making them even more versatile.
The earbuds will come with dynamic noise cancelation that adapts to how you wear them, hands-free voice controls powered by Gemini, sleep detection via Pixel Watch integration, and an upgraded Live Translate feature.
Plus, there's a new olive color if you want to switch up your style.
Adaptive ANC adjusts to fit
Dynamic ANC helps maintain consistent noise reduction when the buds fit in your ears.
With Gemini voice controls, you can tweak settings like bass without touching your phone.
If you nod off while listening, sleep detection will pause playback and mute notifications automatically.
The enhanced Live Translate will support more than 70 languages in near real time.
These updates will roll out in September for existing Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds.