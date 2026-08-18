Google updates Pixel Recorder app with Pixel 11 style icon
Technology
Google just rolled out an update for the Pixel Recorder app, giving it a new icon that matches the style of Pixel 11 series.
The old white waveform on red is now a simple red waveform on white, cleaner and more in line with other recent Pixel updates.
Google Play rollout changes recorder UI
Along with the new icon, you'll notice redesigned Quick Settings and media player icons to keep everything consistent.
The menu's "Edit title" option is now easier to find, while "Delete" isn't front and center anymore, making accidental deletes less likely.
The update is rolling out gradually via Google Play, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!