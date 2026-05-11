Google updates Pixel with Comfort view in Android 16 update
Technology
Google just rolled out Comfort View for Pixel phones in the April 2026 Android 16 update.
This feature shifts your screen's colors to gentle pastel shades, making the display more comfortable, especially in darker rooms.
It's not just for users who prefer a softer look: Comfort View is meant for anyone who prefers a softer, chill vibe, especially when it's dark.
Customizable Comfort Filters alongside Night Light
Comfort View works alongside Night Light: while Night Light cuts down blue light to help you sleep, Comfort View lets you adjust filters so your display feels warmer and less intense.
You can easily turn it on and tweak the look under "Comfort Filters" in settings.
this update gives you more control over how your phone looks (no hardware changes needed).