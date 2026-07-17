Google updates Vids with Gemini Omni, selfie and voice avatars

Vids isn't just for work slides anymore; it's expanding to things like training videos and company updates inside Google Workspace.

To keep things safe, your avatar is tied to your Google account and watermarked with SynthID so it can't be misused.

Only users 18 and older in certain regions can access the avatar feature, showing Google's focus on responsible AI.

With these updates, Vids is stepping up against other AI video tools like Synthesia and HeyGen, especially after OpenAI's Sora may have shut down.