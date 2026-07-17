Google updates Vids with Gemini Omni, selfie and voice avatars
Google just dropped some cool new tools for its Vids platform.
You can now create a digital avatar that looks and sounds like you, just by uploading a selfie and a voice clip.
Powered by the Gemini Omni AI model, you can build videos using a combination of text prompts and reference images, then tweak things like backgrounds, lighting, and effects without starting over.
Google's Vids adds Workspace training safeguards
Vids isn't just for work slides anymore; it's expanding to things like training videos and company updates inside Google Workspace.
To keep things safe, your avatar is tied to your Google account and watermarked with SynthID so it can't be misused.
Only users 18 and older in certain regions can access the avatar feature, showing Google's focus on responsible AI.
With these updates, Vids is stepping up against other AI video tools like Synthesia and HeyGen, especially after OpenAI's Sora may have shut down.