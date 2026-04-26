Google updates Workspace icons with Gemini inspired gradients, highlights AI
Google's giving its Workspace apps, like Gmail, Drive, and Calendar, a fresh set of icons.
The new look features colorful gradients inspired by the Google "G" and Gemini logos, plus some bigger, bolder shapes.
This update also puts more focus on AI's growing role in these apps.
Google details individual app icon changes
Drive now rocks a rounded triangle with green, yellow, and blue gradients.
Docs and Sheets each get their own main color; Sheets and Slides are now landscape-style.
Meet goes all-in on yellow, while Chat gets a green pill-shaped bubble.
Gmail keeps its classic "M" but is mostly red now. Calendar returns to its old-school blue vibe.
Tasks is simpler with a checkmark, Keep shows off a detailed light bulb, Forms uses purple bubbles for questions, and Sites has a lighter blue.