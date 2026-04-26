Google updates Workspace icons with Gemini inspired gradients, highlights AI

Google details individual app icon changes

Drive now rocks a rounded triangle with green, yellow, and blue gradients.

Docs and Sheets each get their own main color; Sheets and Slides are now landscape-style.

Meet goes all-in on yellow, while Chat gets a green pill-shaped bubble.

Gmail keeps its classic "M" but is mostly red now. Calendar returns to its old-school blue vibe.

Tasks is simpler with a checkmark, Keep shows off a detailed light bulb, Forms uses purple bubbles for questions, and Sites has a lighter blue.