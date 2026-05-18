Google updates Workspace with colorful gradient icons after 6 years

You'll spot the new icons on Google 's homepage and app launcher now, but they aren't inside the actual apps just yet. Gmail keeps its classic envelope "M" with a new gradient twist, Drive leans into green, yellow, and blue (bye-bye red), and Calendar goes mostly blue. Docs, Slides, and Sheets pick up softer gradients too.

Meet Keep and Tasks simplified

Other tools like Meet (now more yellow), Keep, and Tasks also get simpler looks.

The refreshed icons are expected to roll out more broadly during Google I/O 2026, so expect to see these refreshed icons across all your favorite Workspace apps soon.