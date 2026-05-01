Google updating Android Auto and built-in cars with Gemini AI

Material 3 interface adds dashboard widgets

The new look uses Material 3 design for smoother animations and wallpapers that feel right at home in your car.

Widgets let you pin shortcuts, like weather or smart home controls, right to your dashboard.

Maps now show off 3-D buildings, traffic lights, and stop signs.

Gemini AI can pull up locations from texts or order food hands-free.

And yes, you'll finally be able to watch YouTube videos while parked, all rolling out by the end of 2026.