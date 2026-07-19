Google upgrades AI mode to integrate Instacart, Canva, YouTube Music
Technology
Google just upgraded its AI Mode so you can shop for groceries, design projects, or build playlists, all without leaving the chat.
US users can now use natural language prompts to add Instacart items to their cart, grab Canva templates for presentations or marketing, and create playlists on YouTube Music right inside the AI interface.
Users link accounts to automate busywork
Just link your accounts and let Google's AI handle the busywork: grocery lists get filled in Instacart, designs pop up from Canva, and playlists are saved straight to YouTube Music.
Google says more app integrations are coming soon as it aims to make daily tasks even easier, so keep an eye out for what gets added next!