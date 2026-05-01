Google upgrades Gemini on Android with smarter automation and widgets

Gemini adds screenshot shopping and autofill

Now, you can add stuff to your cart just by taking a screenshot: Gemini will pick it up automatically.

There's also a "Create My Widget" option that lets you build custom widgets using simple voice or text commands, and these work on Wear OS smartwatches too.

Plus, Gemini is coming to Chrome with auto-browse for quick tasks in your browser (rolling out to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in June), and autofill is getting smarter by pulling info from Gmail or Google Photos, coming soon to Pixel and Galaxy devices.