Google upgrades Gemini on Android with smarter automation and widgets
Google just dropped some neat upgrades for its Gemini AI on Android, especially for premium phones like the Galaxy S26 series.
The new features aim to make everyday tasks easier with smarter automation, personalized widgets, and better AI integration across your favorite apps and browsers.
Gemini adds screenshot shopping and autofill
Now, you can add stuff to your cart just by taking a screenshot: Gemini will pick it up automatically.
There's also a "Create My Widget" option that lets you build custom widgets using simple voice or text commands, and these work on Wear OS smartwatches too.
Plus, Gemini is coming to Chrome with auto-browse for quick tasks in your browser (rolling out to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in June), and autofill is getting smarter by pulling info from Gmail or Google Photos, coming soon to Pixel and Galaxy devices.