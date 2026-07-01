Google upgrades Gemini Spark with app integrations and Keep tasks
Technology
Google just gave Gemini Spark a major glow-up. Now you can use the AI assistant with popular apps like Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable, and Zillow Rentals, all in one place.
Plus, turning your Google Keep notes into tasks is now super easy.
The new features are coming first to web and mobile over the next week, with macOS coming soon.
Gemini Spark gains MCP and alerts
Gemini Spark now lets you link up custom apps through something called Model Context Protocol (MCP) at gemini.google.com/apps.
It also keeps tabs on topics and sends real-time updates (think live soccer highlights or instant stock reports) so you don't have to keep refreshing news or social feeds yourself.