Google upgrades Gemini Spark with app integrations and Keep tasks Technology Jul 01, 2026

Google just gave Gemini Spark a major glow-up. Now you can use the AI assistant with popular apps like Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable, and Zillow Rentals, all in one place.

Plus, turning your Google Keep notes into tasks is now super easy.

The new features are coming first to web and mobile over the next week, with macOS coming soon.