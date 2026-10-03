Google upgrades Gemini with ability to search Google Chat history
Google just gave its AI assistant, Gemini, a handy upgrade: it can finally search your Google Chat history.
So if you need to dig up project details or want a quick summary of unread messages, you can simply ask Gemini instead of scrolling forever.
Before this, it already worked with Gmail, Google Drive, other Workspace apps, and could edit your Chat messages, but now it's got your chats covered too.
Turn on Gemini search in settings
This feature is available for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, but you'll need to switch it on in your settings since it's off by default.
For teams that rely on Google Chat, this could save a lot of time and make catching up way easier, maybe even giving Slack and Teams some real competition.
Overall, the update aims to make finding info at work smoother and less of a hassle.