Google upgrades Gemini with Airtable, Adobe, Peloton and SeatGeek integrations
Technology
Google just gave Gemini a big upgrade: now you can manage projects with Airtable, design visuals using Adobe, plan workouts via Peloton, and grab event tickets from SeatGeek, all without leaving Gemini.
The goal? Make life smoother by letting you get more done in one place instead of constantly switching apps.
Gemini links to Gmail and Docs
These new features let you handle tasks right inside Gemini, whether you're chatting or tweaking settings.
It's part of Google's push to keep everything connected across tools like Gmail and Docs, so staying organized and multitasking feels a lot easier.