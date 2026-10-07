Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / Google upgrades Nano Banana while nearly halving image costs
Google upgrades Nano Banana while nearly halving image costs
The new Banana 2.1 model uses Gemini 3.6 Flash

Google upgrades Nano Banana while nearly halving image costs

By Mudit Dube
Oct 07, 2026
09:34 am
What's the story

Google has launched its latest image generation and editing model, Nano Banana 2.1. The new version succeeds the previous one released in February 2026 and promises to be better than its predecessors "across the board." The company also revealed that this new model is more cost-effective than its predecessor, with a significant reduction in pricing for generating images of various resolutions.

Cost efficiency

4K image costs $0.0756

The cost of generating images with Nano Banana 2.1 has been slashed by nearly half compared to its predecessor.

A 1K image now costs $0.0336, down from $0.0670, while a 4K image costs $0.0756 instead of the previous price of $0.1510.

Despite these improvements, Google's top-tier image model remains the Nano Banana Pro, which is based on the latest Pro model (3.1).

The new Banana 2.1 model uses Gemini 3.6 Flash.

Model capabilities

Key improvements of Nano Banana 2.1

The new model, Nano Banana 2.1, offers improved image quality, text rendering, and character consistency across conversation turns.

It can handle up to 14 reference images at once while maintaining the consistency of up to four characters and 10 objects.

The model also integrates with Google Search and provides three levels of thinking - minimal, medium, and high - that impact image quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Model performance

Availability and specifications of the new model

While Nano Banana 2.1 sometimes outperforms the Pro model in benchmarks, it doesn't always match its real-world image quality.

Google describes version 2.1 as "the more efficient counterpart" to the Pro model.

The new model runs at Flash-tier speed and supports various resolutions (1K, 2K, and 4K).

It is already available across several Google products including Gemini app, AI Mode in Google Search, and Google AI Studio, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT