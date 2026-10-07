Google upgrades Nano Banana while nearly halving image costs

The cost of generating images with Nano Banana 2.1 has been slashed by nearly half compared to its predecessor.

A 1K image now costs $0.0336, down from $0.0670, while a 4K image costs $0.0756 instead of the previous price of $0.1510.

Despite these improvements, Google's top-tier image model remains the Nano Banana Pro, which is based on the latest Pro model (3.1).

The new Banana 2.1 model uses Gemini 3.6 Flash.