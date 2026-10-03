Google upgrades Search with conversational AI, agents and coding tools
Google's giving Search a big glow-up, rolling out fresh AI features announced at I/O 2026.
Now, you can chat with the new AI Search box, get help from Search agents planned for this summer, and even use coding tools this summer, all designed to make Search feel more like a digital assistant than just a search bar.
Liz Reid, who leads Google Search, says these changes will help you do things like research or book stuff faster and easier.
Google's personal intelligence uses connected apps
The upgraded AI Search box lets you ask questions in a more natural, conversational way.
There are also "Search agents" that can keep working in the background for you (coming first to paid subscribers this summer).
Plus, Personal Intelligence in AI Mode uses your connected Google apps to personalize results and will be available in nearly 200 countries (no subscription needed).
All these updates are part of Google's plan to turn Search into an all-in-one smart assistant so you don't have to jump between different apps anymore.