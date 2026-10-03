Google upgrades Search with expert advice, subscription links and previews
Google just rolled out some handy upgrades to Search, aiming to make finding information quicker and more personal.
Now, when you look something up, you'll see "Expert Advice" pulled from real people on forums and social media, plus easier access to your favorite news subscriptions, and previews of websites before you even click.
Real user tips appear in results
With "Expert Advice," you get real insights from actual users (like tips on photography) right in your search results, each with a link if you want to dive deeper.
You can also spot links to news outlets you already subscribe to without extra hassle.
And if you're curious about a site, the new preview feature lets you check it out at a glance before visiting.
All in all, Google wants your searches to feel more useful and connected to real voices.