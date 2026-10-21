Google uses AI data centers to stabilize power grids
Google is putting its AI data centers to work for the planet, using them to help balance electricity demand and keep power grids stable.
Amanda Peterson Corio, Google's global head of data center energy, says it's all about being smart with energy use, especially when everyone needs power at once.
Google partners with US utilities
Here's how they're doing it: Google's data centers can dial down or shift their own energy use during peak times, thanks to demand-response tech.
They've teamed up with utility companies like Indiana Michigan Power and Tennessee Valley Authority to make this happen, boosting their flexible capacity across the US
Plus, in Minnesota, Google is investing in wind, solar, and batteries alongside Xcel Energy, making sure all that AI runs on cleaner power for a more sustainable future.