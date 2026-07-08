Google Voice launches paid US plans with $10 and $20

Starter call features and Gemini summaries

The Starter plan covers basics like three-way calling, call transfers, recording, desktop phone support, and 24/7 help, with no risk of losing your number if you go inactive.

Upgrade to Standard for extras like automated call routing and Gemini AI that transcribes calls and sends you summaries after each chat.

You can sign up at g.co/voice/upgrade or in the app, and there's a 50% discount on the Standard plan for your first six months if you want to try it out.