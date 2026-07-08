Google Voice launches paid US plans with $10 and $20
Google Voice just launched paid plans in the US making pro-level call features available to anyone, no Google Workspace required.
The Starter plan is $10 per month and the Standard plan is $20 per month, both aimed at individuals and small businesses who want more control over their calls.
Starter call features and Gemini summaries
The Starter plan covers basics like three-way calling, call transfers, recording, desktop phone support, and 24/7 help, with no risk of losing your number if you go inactive.
Upgrade to Standard for extras like automated call routing and Gemini AI that transcribes calls and sends you summaries after each chat.
You can sign up at g.co/voice/upgrade or in the app, and there's a 50% discount on the Standard plan for your first six months if you want to try it out.